Friday, February 9, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Twitter

Twitter
1 Business 

Twitter Posts Profit For First Time

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

Twitter finally made a profit for the first time since launching in March 2006. The social network announced that its profit in the last quarter of 2017 was $91 million against a revenue of $731 million. This is also the first time that Twitter has reported revenue growth in the past four quarters, BuzzFeed News reports.

While Twitter grew over the year, it didn’t add any new users since the previous quarter.

The company said that it has 330 million users — 68 million in the United States and 262 million internationally, up 2% and 4%, respectively, year on year. The company attributed the lack of quarterly user growth during to its clamp down on fake accounts. As a point of comparison, in the last quarter of 2016, Twitter added 1 million users.

Twitter spent the second half of 2017 explaining how Russian accounts and bots used its service to influence the 2016 US presidential election. And earlier this year, it had a high-profile executive departure after COO Anthony Noto, the most powerful executive in the company besides CEO Jack Dorsey, stepped down to head San Francisco-based finance company SoFi.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE