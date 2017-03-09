Deep State Against Trump’s Visa Ban Because Their False Flag Agents Are From Those Nations – OpEd

It is quite obvious why various elements of the Deep State are vehemently against President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban and increased vetting procedures from certain countries in the world, and no, it’s not because they are “compassionate” or even give a damn about these people.

This is obvious because these same Deep State elements in Europe and America actually caused this migrant crisis, by their proxy bombing through NATO, ISIS, and Saudi Arabia of all of these ravaged nations, producing said migrants.

The reality is that this immediate but temporary shutdown of people streaming in as “refugees” or other types of immigrant and non-immigrant visa holders from the temporarily banned nations, are literally the “pool” or “greatest cover” from which various elements of the Deep State are able to easily recruit to commit these false flag terrorist attacks.

We have already seen this mechanism play out in Europe, with the various incidents as reported by Time Magazine, namely:

(1) the string of 10 stabbings in 2016;

(2) the Normandy church attack in July 2016;

(3) the Nice truck attack in July 2016;

(4) the Brussels bombings in March 2016; and

(5) the Paris attacks in November 2015.

This does not even begin to touch on the random attacks in the inevitable “clash of civilizations” being abruptly foisted upon Europe and America by these Deep State lunatics, who at the behest of the international bankers and corporations do not care how much violence takes place as long as they can work towards removing all borders, using the inevitable violence and terrorism that results to clamp down on everyone’s civil liberties, human rights, and constitutional guarantees, in order to solidify and consolidate their power.

President Donald Trump is not against immigrants or people traveling from those 6 nations temporarily banned and vetted further, he just wants to make sure that the Deep State doesn’t get to keep recruiting from these pools to commit their terrorist attacks, because he knows that these people are just being used by his fellow Oligarchs/Plutocrats to destroy the sovereignty and constitutional protections in the United States of America.

Remember that Trump is a “former insider,” and knows exactly what these Deep State Oligarch/Plutocrat lunatics are up to, and he probably knows who they are, but has chosen to save the American republic from globalist destruction, rather than remain in their ranks and watch the country he loves be destroyed.

If global integration is to take place, then it must be an organic, natural process, not one that is “microwaved” by these Deep State globalist sociopaths, who are all living comfortably in their gated communities, underground bunkers, or other safe enclaves, while watching from afar the cacophony and chaos resulting from their Oligarch/Plutocrat decisions, totally disconnected from reality, and oblivious to the effects of their Luciferian machinations.

