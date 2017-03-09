Eucom Commander Visits Israel To Strengthen Military Ties

The commander of U.S. European Command toured various facilities yesterday as part of his second visit to Israel as Eucom commander to strengthen military ties between the United States and its ally.

In a meeting with Israeli Defense Force Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Gadi Eizenkot during his visit, Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti underscored the strong and enduring military partnership, noting that it was built on trust developed over decades of close cooperation, Eucom officials said.

He emphasized the U.S. commitment to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region and its defensive capacities, officials added.

Missile Defense Tour

Yesterday, Scaparrotti toured the Arrow Missile Defense System headquarters in Palmahim, accompanied by Eizenkot and Israeli air force Brig. Gen. Zvika Haimovich, the air defense commander. He then continued to an IDF field exercise and was briefed by Brig. Gen Ori Gordin and Maj. Gen Tal Russo. He then traveled south to Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip and visited a captured Hamas tunnel, accompanied by Gaza Division commander Brig. Gen Yehuda Fox.

On March 6, Scaparrotti met with President Reuven Rivlin at his residence in Jerusalem and reaffirmed the unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel’s security, officials said. While in Jerusalem, he received a guided tour of Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and laid a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance in memory of the victims of the Holocaust.