Iran: Navy Foils Pirate Attack On Tanker In Bab El-Mandeb

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s naval forces saved one of the country’s oil tankers from a pirate attack in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, which links the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, a Navy official said.

According to the official, the pirates launched the attack early on Thursday on board 11 speed boats.

However, commandos of the Navy’s 60th flotilla of warships, which patrols the Gulf of Aden waters in an overseas mission, saved the tanker carrying 150,000 tons of oil products, he went on to say.

The 60th flotilla, comprising Bayandor destroyer, Bushehr logistical warship and Lavan battleship began its mission in international waters on January 23.

In recent years, Iran’s naval forces have increased their presence in international waters to secure naval routes and protect merchant vessels and oil tankers against pirates.