Sri Lanka Launches Women Only Train Service

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation launched Friday a train compartment service designated for women.

The Women Only compartments launched in line with the World Women’s Day, the government said, and was implemented as a measure to prevent the sexual harassment and hardship endured by women using public transport.

The Ministry said, as the first stage Women Only compartments will be included in office trains and will be expanded to other trains as well in the future.

The first ever local women-only compartments were launched in several Colombo-bound trains departing from Mirigama at 6.30 a.m., Rambukkana at 5.57 a.m., Maho at 4.45 a.m., as well as in Mount Lavinia-bound train leaving from Puttalam at 4.30 a.m., Samudra Devi train and another train departing from Matara at 5.00 a.m. on Friday.