Turkish Army Convoy Reported As Seen Entering Northwest Syria

Saturday, March 9, 2019
For the second time in the last five days, the Turkish military has sent a large convoy to northwestern Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to local reports, a Turkish military convoy consisting of over 100 soldiers and several vehicles was seen making their way to the northwestern countryside of the Hama Governorate this week.

The reports said the Turkish military eventually reached their observation post at the small town of Sheikh Maghar, which is not ar from the Syrian Arab Army’s front-lines.

The Turkish military currently has 17 observation posts in northwestern Syria; these posts are mostly located along the designated buffer zone, which is supposed to separate the rebels and the Syrian Arab Army.

Despite the Turkish military’s insistence that they are simply there to maintain the peace, a source from the Syrian Arab Army said Ankara was deploying troops to northwestern Syria to block the government’s advance into Idlib.


