Trump Fires FBI Director Comey

US President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey, the White House has confirmed.

A statement from the White House press secretary said that President Trump informed Comey on Tuesday, “that he has been terminated and removed from office.”

According to the statement, President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” said President Trump.

The statement added that the search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

The news of Comey’s firing comes after the FBI director recently testified about the FBI’s investigation into allegations that Russia was possibly involved in the elections.

