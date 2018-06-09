ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, June 9, 2018
Yemen tests new ballistic missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Saudi Arabia Confirms Two Missiles Fired Toward Territory On Friday

Saudi Arabia said two missiles were fired toward the Kingdom’s territory on Friday.

The ballistic missiles, fired by the Iran-back Houthi militia, were detected by the Saudi air force at 18:45.

One was confirmed to have failed and landed inside Saada Province in Yemeni territory and the other in an unpopulated desert area, the spokesman for the coalition Col. Turki Al-Malki said.

He said the two missiles were heading toward the Saudi city of Najran and were launched in a deliberate way to target civilian population centers.

The spokesman said that such hostile acts by the terrorist Houthis affiliated to Iran proves the continuation of the involvement of the Iranian regime.


