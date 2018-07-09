What Future For Tibet? – OpEd

By N. S. Venkataraman

As an ardent admirer of Tibet’s traditional and cultural values and a well wisher of Tibetan cause, I am submitting my loud thoughts in this article. This is not a criticism of state of affairs but a clarion call for redoubled efforts with sustained faith in the cause for liberation of Tibet from the stranglehold of unethical Chinese leadership.

It is a distressing fact that many countries in the world including India seem to have concluded that Tibet would stay as a part and province of China for all time to come. None of them seem to be concerned that a grievous wrong has been done to Tibet, by China aggressively occupying the Tibetan territory and holding on to the ill gotten region for several decades now. Leadership of several countries in the world know in their heart of hearts that China has occupied Tibet in violation of human rights and without respecting Tibet’s sovereignty but they are suppressing such views in their anxiety to keep China in good humor for the sake of their economic and political gains.

By ignoring the cause of Tibet, the world conscience has gone for a toss.

Since Tibet has been under China’s occupation for more than six decades now, the recent generations of Tibetans born and living in Tibet do not have the opportunity to enjoy the freedom that the Tibetans traditionally enjoyed and reap the benefits of the traditional culture and value system of Tibet. The aggressor China has been systematically brain washing the Tibetans now living in Tibet and making them think that Tibet is no independent entity and Tibetans are really Chinese nationals.

Thousands of Tibetans who left Tibet in the wake of Chinese occupation and aggression several decades back, have now spread themselves in different countries particularly in India, USA, Canada and West European region and quite a number of them have got citizenship in the countries, where they entered once as refugees. Most members of their families, born after Tibet’s occupation by Chin , have not seen Tibet, though it must be deep in their minds that they are Tibetans.

Of course, there are thousands of Buddhists living around the world belonging to different countries and these Buddhists too have not cared to speak effectively and forcefully for the liberation of Tibet from Chinese occupation. The glaring example is that of Sri Lanka, a predominantly Buddhist country, which has even refused to give a visa to the respected the Dalai Lama to visit Sri Lanka, fearing incurring the wrath of China.

There are many Tibetans in India enjoying reasonable level of freedom and independence and are treated with dignity. Of course, the Tibetans now living in India and section of the people of Tibetan origin living in different countries have been voicing protest against Chinese occupation of Tibet, without making much impact on the world opinion. There is a Tibetan parliament and office bearers in exile operating in India and they too seem to be representing only a symbolic presence.

The recent view expressed by respected the Dalai Lama that he has no objection to Tibet being a part of China enjoying autonomy within China has created considerable uncertainty among the Tibetans living outside Tibet and friends of Tibet ,about the prospects of Tibet getting independence at any time soon. Many wonder how the ruthless Chinese leadership would agree to provide autonomy for Tibet and even in the unlikely event of agreeing to provide autonomy, will China refrain from suppressing freedom and liberty and really respect the autonomy status?

Under the circumstances, one has to think as to where Tibet stands now and what will be its future.

All said and done, Tibet is historically a respected traditional country, representing the best of Buddhist philosophy and culture. In spite of reckless efforts of Chinese leadership, the idea of Tibet as an in dependent country cannot be erased or destroyed.

What we need today is that the torch of freedom for Tibetans has to be kept lighted and the morale of the Tibetans living outside Tibet must be kept high to achieve independence for Tibet.

What is very important now is that greater efforts to spread awareness among the world community about the injustice done to Tibet by China must be continued with greater vigor. The voice of Tibet must be heard in all corners of the world.

While the governments in several countries may not come forward to support the cause of Tibet due to political reasons, there must be millions of people in these countries, who would raise their voice for Tibetan cause, if only they would be made aware of the ground realities.

Sustaining the torch of freedom is the most vital need today and Tibetans and their friends should keep their hopes and faith alive and move on to achieve the ultimate independence of Tibet without slackening the efforts. Every individual Tibetan and the friend of Tibet needs to play.