Friday, August 10, 2018
Ron Paul. Photo by David Carlyon, Wikipedia Commons.

Ron Paul: We Need Alternatives To Social Media Companies That Are Silencing Dissent – OpEd

By

Interviewed Tuesday at RT, libertarian communicator Ron Paul weighed in on social media companies’ purges this week that have affected individuals including popular talk show host Alex Jones and Ron Paul Institute Executive Director Daniel McAdams. Paul argues that purges undertaken by social media companies often are motivated by a desire to silence people “challenging the status quo,” instead of the purported reasons social media companies offer related to “terms of service.” He also chides the companies for doing “the work for the NSA,” or the National Security Agency, in conducting mass surveillance.

Paul goes on in the interview to express hope “that technology can stay ahead of it all and that we can have alternatives to the dependency on Twitter and these other companies that have been working hand in glove with the government.”

Watch here the complete interview, in which Paul also extensively discusses United States relations with and sanctions against Iran:

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.


