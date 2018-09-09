Ansarallah Blames Saudi Coalition For Failure Of Geneva Talks

By Fars News Agency

Head of the Supreme Committee of Yemen Revolution Mohamed Ali al-Houthi took the Saudi coalition responsible for the failure of the Geneva talks after Riyadh refused permission for the Omani plane carrying the Yemeni delegation to participate in the UN-brokered meeting.

“Denial of permission to the Omani plane to transfer the Yemeni delegation is clear violation of human rights,” al-Houthi was quoted as saying by the Arabic-language al-Masirah news channel on Saturday.

He further voiced suspicion over Riyadh’s true intentions for denying permission to the Omani plane, and called it flagrant insult to the negotiating delegation.

The UN-brokered negotiations were suspended after the Saudi-led coalition withheld permission for the flight carrying Ansarallah delegation from continuing .

Al-Houthi called on UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths to change the venue of such talks from Geneva to Sana’a.

UN-brokered talks to end Yemen’s three-year war were meant to begin on Sept. 6, but only representatives of fugitive president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi turned up as Ansarallah insisted their plane to Geneva be allowed to evacuate dozens of injured people to neighboring Oman.

“The United Nations is now facing a choice where it should prove that it refuses the violation of the international and humanitarian law …. not allowing the Omani plane to take the delegation and the wounded is a flagrant violation,” Mohamed Ali al-Houthi said late on Friday on Twitter.

Al-Houthi said his group also wanted guarantees that their plane supplied by Oman would not have to stop in Djibouti for inspection in both directions, after being “sequestrated” there by the Saudi-led military coalition last time for months.