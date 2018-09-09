Coalition Fighter Jets Destroy Houthi Missile Site In Yemen

By Arab News

Fighter jets from the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen on Saturday destroyed a ballistic missile launcher belonging to the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Al-Amshiah area of the As-Safra district, in Saada governorate.

Coalition Spokesperson, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, said that the launcher’s location was detected and the coordinates of the site were passed to the fighter jets, which targeted and destroyed the vehicle at dawn on Saturday.

Coalition aircraft also destroyed a radar site used by the terrorist group. The radar was tracking the coalition aircraft in the Mount Anem area.

Al-Maliki said the radar site was targeted and destroyed on Friday night, killing a number of Houthi experts.

Meanwhile, the Yemeni army’s naval formation forces foiled a bombing operation in which the Houthi militia was planning to attack international shipping in the Red Sea with a booby-trapped boat.

A military source in Yemen’s fifth military region in Yemen said that the naval formation in the region, with the support of the Arab Coalition to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen, managed to seize a booby-trapped boat by sent by the terrorist group toward international waters in the Red Sea.

The source added that the booby-trapped boat was carrying explosive devices and traveling at a high speed of 35 miles per hour to intercept one of the merchant ships present in the sea.

The source pointed out that the naval military teams of the Yemeni army were able to intercept the boat until they were able to stop it in one of the unpopulated islands.