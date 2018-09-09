ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, September 9, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. DOD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro

1 World News 

Russian-Led Idlib Offensive Would Be Humanitarian Disaster, Dunford Says

DoD News 0 Comments

By

By Jim Garamone

The consequences of a Russian-Syrian regime offensive into Idlib, Syria, against terrorists hiding there would almost certainly be a humanitarian disaster, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

U.S. military planners believe there are better, more focused ways to go after terrorists who have taken shelter in Idlib. “The consequences of a major offensive operation in Idlib will almost certainly be the suffering of a large number of innocent civilians,” Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford told reporters traveling with him.

A meeting in Tehran, Iran,, yesterday among Turkey, Russia, Iran and the Syrian regime failed. Russian and regime forces have been building up around the enclave for days, and most observers expect the forces to attack into the area.

An estimated 20,000 to 30,000 terrorists entered Idlib to hide among the hundreds of thousands of people who went to the northwestern Syria city to escape violence.

‘Disappointed, But Not Surprised’

Dunford said he is “disappointed, but not surprised” by the failure of the Idlib talks. The city was declared as a designated deconfliction zone. “People were committed to approaching it as such,” he said. “It looks to us as if people are walking away from an agreed-upon approach to deal with Idlib.”

U.S. military officials believe there is a more effective way to do counterterrorism operations than major conventional operations in Idlib. The chairman said the United States was not talking about cooperating, but about using U.S. capabilities to spot the terrorists – even in an urban environment – and take them out with a minimum of civilian casualties.

The chairman said he has not spoken with Gen. Valery Gerasimov, his Russian counterpart, since the crisis over Idlib began, and that he is not scheduled to speak with him.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

DoD News

DoD News

DoD News publishes news from the US Defense Department.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE