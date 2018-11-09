Trump Snubs Macron’s Paris Peace Forum – OpEd

By MINA

Unlike many other world leaders, US President Donald Trump will not attend a conference hosted by France’s Emmanuel Macron, the organizers said today.

The Paris Peace Forum coincides with France’s program for the commemoration of the end of World War I taking place this week. Around 70 world leaders are to visit France for the event, including Trump.

But unlike people including Germany’s Angela Merkel, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the US president will not attend the forum, which is touted as a new annual event aiming to “develop solutions for today’s transborder challenges.”

As the opening date was drawing closer, there was a lot of uncertainty about Trump’s participation. But on Thursday chief organizer Justin Vaisse confirmed to AFP that the American leader will not be part of it. Earlier this week Vaisse tried to downplay the importance of Trump’s presence.

The forum was given impetus by Macron as part of his agenda to keep France closely involved in international politics and to promote European integration. Trump, a self-described nationalist who adopted the motto “America first” as the quintessence of his policy, apparently found the event’s goals not to his liking.