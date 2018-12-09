ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, December 10, 2018
Location of Iran. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Iran Arrests Four Suspects In Chabahar Terror Attack

An Iranian Judiciary official said four suspects have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s terrorist attack in the country’s southeastern port city of Chabahar.

The prosecutor general of Zahedan, Ali Movahhedi Rad, announced on Saturday that the four suspects have been arrested in different cities of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

He said investigations continue to ascertain whether the suspects have had a role in the terrorist attack and to identify the main elements behind the attack.

On Thursday, an explosive-laden vehicle attacked the police headquarters in Chabahar, killing two sentries and injuring a number of other people, including passersby.


Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

