Dennis Kucinich To Announce Ohio Governor Run – OpEd

Former Democratic US House of Representatives member from Ohio and two-time presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich is reported to be planning to announce next week his campaign for Ohio governor following his submitting paperwork with the state government on Monday to establish a campaign committee.

Since Kucinich left the US House in January of 2013, there has been speculation that Kucinich may run for the Ohio governorship. In addition to serving eight terms in the US House from Ohio, Kucinich has held office in the state as a Cleveland City Council member, Cleveland mayor, and Ohio state senator.

Kucinich suggested in a 2015 interview that he would likely again run for office, commenting that he “will probably be back in elected office” in the future.

The governor election to succeed term-limited Republican incumbent John Kasich will be held in November. Primary elections are scheduled for May.

Kucinich is an advisory board member for the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.