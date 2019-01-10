Arab World Lawsuits Plan Shows Truth Doesn’t Matter To Israel – OpEd

By Ray Hanania

Israel has announced a plan to file lawsuits against Arab countries, asserting that the Arab world forced Jews to leave their lands following the establishment of the Israeli state 70 years ago. Its aim is to counter claims made by Palestinians, legitimate refugees, that Israel stole their homes, lands and possessions.

Fearing the demands that may be put on them in US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century,” Israelis are demanding the Arab world pays $250 billion in compensation to Jews living in Israel who were originally from Arab countries.

This isn’t a new claim. Israel has been making this “quid pro quo” lie since it was founded in 1948. It has been a part of Israel’s commitment to propaganda, rather than to genuine peace. In 2002, the leaders of Israel’s Sephardic Jewish community threatened to file a lawsuit against the Arab League.

The Israelis are masters of propaganda, but are reluctant to make peace. One could argue that goal has always been to take all of Palestine if they could. It is the foundation of Zionism as expressed by its founder, Theodore Herzl, that Greater Israel should extend “from the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.”

It is a concocted fiction that is added to other lies, such as those often attributed to Israel’s first woman Prime Minister, Golda Meir. She described Palestine as a “land without a people for a people (Jews) without a land.” She also claimed “there is no such thing as a Palestinian people,” asserting “they did not exist.”

Israel seeks to lure Jews away from nearly every country, not just from the Arab world. Since 2014, Israel has been enticing Jews to leave France. I guess, once complete, Israel will complain that France forced the Jews to leave and demand compensation from them too.

In 2007, Jews in Iran refused cash offers to relocate to Israel, leaving them in the uncomfortable position of being forced to prove their loyalty to Iran’s extremist government.

The truth is that many Jews who entered Israel did so at Israel’s bidding. Tel Aviv has paid Jews to leave not just Arab lands but countries all around the world in an effort to increase the Jewish population in Israel, while doing everything possible to reduce the population of non-Jews.

Israel steals lands from the Palestinians and uses them to build homes for Jewish immigrants. Jews who move to Israel are given many special privileges and services and are assisted in every aspect of life, from finding employment to receiving education. In contrast, Israel denies funding to Palestinians. Of Israel’s 10 poorest communities, eight are Arab villages. Jewish cities and communities receive, on average, 42 percent more funding and services than Arab localities.

Israel’s strategy has always been to confront the truth of its oppression and brutality against Palestinians by fabricating a claim that Arabs are oppressing and brutalizing Jews. Israel has approached peace as a strategy to achieve its goals, not as a blueprint to bring peace to the region.

The truth has never mattered to Israel. It will sacrifice human rights and the rule of law and make false claims against the Arab world to take the world’s attention away from its own oppressive policies against non-Jews.

Instead of normalizing relations with Israel, the Arab world should get good lawyers and file a lawsuit of its own, because Israel will never agree to peace willingly.