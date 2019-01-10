ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, January 10, 2019
Lundin Petroleum drilling operations at a platform in North Sea. Photo Credit: Lundin Petroleum.

Lundin Completes Exploration Well On Oppdal And Driva Prospects In North Sea, Both Dry

Lundin Petroleum has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Norway AS (Lundin Norway) has completed exploration well 2/6-6S, targeting the Oppdal and Driva prospects in PL860 in the North Sea. Both targets were dry.

The main objective of the well was to test the reservoir properties and hydrocarbon potential of the Paleocene sandstones in the Oppdal prospect and of the deeper Rotliegendes sandstones in the Driva prospect, located in the Mandal High area of the southern Norwegian North Sea close to the Danish maritime border. The well encountered the expected Paleocene and Rotliegendes intervals but with no hydrocarbons present. The second Mandal High area dual target well, Vinstra/Otta on the adjacent PL539 licence, will be drilled in 2019.

The well was drilled with the Rowan Viking jack-up drilling rig and was operated by MOL Norge with a 40 percent working interest. The partners are Lundin Norway with a 40 percent working interest and Petoro with a 20 percent working interest.


