Saturday, March 10, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Turkish government photo.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Turkish government photo.
1 World News 

Erdogan Says Turkish Forces To Enter Afrin At Any Moment

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey-backed troops had surrounded Afrin city center in northwestern Syria and were ready to enter at any moment as part of the so-called Olive Branch operation.

“Right now, Afrin city center is surrounded,” Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying at the inauguration of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s Politics Academy in Ankara.

He added that a total of 3,171 terrorists have been “neutralized” in Afrin since the start of Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch in January, its second military intervention in Syria since 2011, after Washington said it would set up a border force comprising 30,000 Kurdish militants near Turkish soil.

Turkey has warned that the Afrin offensive could expand to the nearby Syrian city of Manbij.

Syria has slammed both Turkish and US military activities on its soil as a violation of the Arab nation’s sovereignty.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE