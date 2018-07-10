ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Hezbollah flag. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency.

Hezbollah Accused Of Training, Providing Equipment To Houthi Militia In Yemen

Arab Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said in a press conference on Monday that the coalition recently destroyed a Houthi communications system that had been provided to them by Hezbollah.

Al-Maliki said coalition forces destroyed targets in five locations, in the mountains of Musbah, Maran, Razah, Al-Maqal and Al-Noa.

Al-Maliki said the coalition also had evidence to suggest “foreign experts” had been carrying out training operations in caves with the Iranian-backed Houthis. He also said the coalition had evidence suggesting Hezbollah had been training elements of the Houthi militia.

Al-Maliki reiterated the fact that relief efforts inside Yemen continue after continued efforts by Houthis to prevent humanitarian aid reaching different cities and governorates of Yemen.

The Saudi press agency also reported on Monday Yemen’s National Army took control of a vital road in western province of Taiz, south-west of Yemen.

“Units of the brigade took control of the road leading to the area of Waza’iyah west of Taiz across the Wadi Al-Aqah area after a successful military operation,” Field commander of Bab Al-Mandab Abu Osama Al-Salhi said, adding that Houthis militias suffered heavy losses.

He said in a statement, quoted by the official Yemeni news agency, that the army forces on the fronts launched an attack on militias positions on the road and were able to liberate the sites in which they were stationed.

He pointed out that forces were in the process of combing through the liberated areas to secure them.


