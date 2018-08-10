Syria: Reports US Base Strengthened As Tensions Increase In Manbij

By Fars News Agency

US forces strengthened their military base in Manbij as tensions in regions occupied by the US-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Northern Aleppo have intensified.

The Arabic-language al-Manar news channel reported that a military convoy of the US army, consisting of several military vehicles has been sent from Eastern Euphrates to the US military base in the village of al-Sa’eidiyeh in Western Manbij.

Local sources in Manbij reported on Thursday that unknown assailants attacked Manbij Military Council’s court in the town and clashed with the authorities inside it.

Meantime, a bomb was detonated near Sheikh Aqil tomb in the Center of Manbij while a group of SDF-affiliated forces were passing, forcing the SDF to put on alert its forces and declare curfew.

They added that a new wave of tensions between the residents and the US-led forces has erupted in the region, noting that the SDF forces detained a number of people in Aqil district after the explosion.

In a relevant development in the province on Wednesday, one of the notorious commanders of a Turkey-backed militant group was found dead in Afrin region in Northwestern Aleppo amid growing insecurity in occupied regions in Northern Syria, local sources reported.

The sources said that the body of Omar al-Kadro, a commander of the 51st Brigade affiliated to the Free Army, was found in the town of Jandaris in Southwestern Afrin.

The sources went on to say that militants of the Turkey-led Euphrates Shield were kept on alert five days ago after al-Kadro was kidnapped by unknown assailants from the main base of the Euphrates Shield forces in the town of al-Bab in Northeastern Aleppo.

They further said that heavy infighting erupted between the 51th Brigade and Sultan Morad Firqa in Akhtarin region after the attackers kidnapped al-Kadro.

Infighting and assassination of militant groups’ commanders in Northwestern Syria has started a fresh wave panic covering the terrorist front.