Armenia: Charges Brought Against Former Prime Minister Abrahamyan
By PanARMENIAN
Charges have been brought against former Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, the former official said himself in a Facebook post.
Abrahamyan revealed that ha has signed an undertaking not to leave place of residence.
He noted that about a month ago a number of masked persons “allegedly on the basis of obtaining operational data, broke into apartments and structures belonging to me and my relatives.”
“In an interview on September 4, I criticized such behavior by the Armenian authorities. As a result, one day after the interview I was summoned to the Special Investigation Service as a witness,” the former PM said.
“After being questioned as part of a fake criminal case, they brought unfounded charges against me and had me sign an undertaking not to leave my place of residence.”
