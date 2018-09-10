ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, September 10, 2018
Paris, France

France: Seven Injured In Paris Stabbing Spree

At least seven people have been injured in Paris after a man attacked people with a knife and an iron bar at two separate locations.

In an initial incident, the attacker wounded three people – two men and a woman – in front of a cinema in the 19th arrondissement late on Sunday evening. A group of men playing petanque tried to stop him by throwing a heavy iron ball used in the popular French game, according to Le Parisien.

After running away from the scene of the first attack, the assailant continued on Rue Henri Nogueres, where he wounded two English tourists, who sustained head and chest injuries.

The aggressor, who was also injured, was finally arrested by the Anti-Crime Brigade (BAC) of the police. The suspect is believed to be a “Pakistani or Afghan” national, local media report.

In total at least seven people were injured by the individual, four of whom have been hospitalized in serious condition, according to a judicial source.

While authorities have yet to establish the motive behind the attack, an investigation has been launched into the violent spree. A source close to the investigation told Le Parisien that so far there was no basis to call the incident a terrorist attack.


