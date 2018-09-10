Serbia’s Djokovic Wins US Open Over Argentina’s Del Potro

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic won his second straight major tennis title by defeating Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the U.S. Open.

With the 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory on September 9 in Flushing Meadows, New York, the 31-year-old Djokovic claimed his 14th overall major title in his career.

That put Djokovic tied for third place with Pete Sampras for career Grand Slam titles. Roger Federer has 20 titles and Rafael Nadal has 17.

Djokovic received $3.8 million for his latest victory.

He won the Wimbledon Grand Slam event earlier this year in Britain.

It was Djokovic’s eighth U.S. Open final, with titles won in 2011 and 2015.

Djokovic has worked his way back after missing the end of last season with a right elbow injury.

A day earlier, Japan’s Naomi Osaka beat U.S. star Serena Williams, her childhood hero, 6-2, 6-4 to win the women’s title. Osaka also won $3.8 million for the title.

Williams was penalized a point and then a game for violations related to coaching, racquet abuse, and for verbal abuse for arguing with the court umpire.

She was later fined $17,000, although she claimed she did nothing more than what men players have done many times.