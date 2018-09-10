South Asian Transnational Organized Crime Center To Be In Sri Lanka

By Eurasia Review

It has been proposed to establish the Co-ordination Centre in Sri Lanka for the project on “Strengthening of law enforcement on Drugs in South Asia” conducted by the South Asian Regional Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

As such, the proposal made by Hon. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, the Minister of Public Administration & Management and Law & Order, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Sri Lanka and India, Nepal, Maldives, Bangladesh and Bhutan, which are the member countries of the said Centre, was approved by the Cabinet.