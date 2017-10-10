Iran Says Cooperating With Russia, Turkey On ‘Regional, Global Issues’

Iran maintains constant consultations with Russia and Turkey about all international and regional issues, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, October 8, IRNA reports.

Tehran has continuous cooperation and consultation with Moscow and Ankara on the regional and international issues, including Syria, Bahram Qasemi told reporters during his weekly press briefing.

The three countries, addressing issues, coordinate all efforts in due time, Qasemi said.

Asked if Iran has any plan to dispatch inspectors to the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib where the Turkish government has declared the start of a military operation within the framework of the Astana agreement, the spokesman said the expert talks on the issue will be reviewed.

Negotiations are underway to examine expert and military issues, Qasemi said.

‘We hope to reach an agreement on such issues before the seventh round of Astana talks,’ he said

Commenting on the September 2015 Mina tragedy in Saudi Arabia that left scores of Iranian pilgrims dead, and the question of receiving blood money from the country, Qasemi said, Iran is ‘seriously following up’ the issue.

On September 24, 2015, near 500 Iranian pilgrims were killed in a stampede in Mina due to the Saudi mismanagement.

Asked about Russia’s stance on the September 25 referendum in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the official said the Russian government supports protecting Iraq’s territorial integrity.

Answering a question on Tehran’s stance regarding the unfounded accusations that Iran has used Afghan teenagers in the Syrian war, Qasemi said, these allegations have been made in continuation of efforts to promote Iranophobia and tarnish the image of the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Embassy in Kabul has released a statement about a week ago and responded to the issue, Qasemi stressed.

‘If Afghan nationals have had any presence in Syria’ and have done any activities, the issue has nothing to do with Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said, stressing that the issue is baseless and that it is denied by Tehran.