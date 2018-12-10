Sheikh Qassem Says All ‘Occupied Territories’ Within Range Of Hezbollah Missiles

By Tasnim News Agency

All Palestinian territories occupied by the regime of Israel are within the target range of Hezbollah’s missiles, the movement’s second-in-command Sheikh Naim Qassem said.

In an interview with al-Vefagh newspaper, Sheikh Qassem said in case of outbreak of a war, all areas occupied by Israel, including its capital Tel Aviv, will be under the threat of attacks and “there is not a single point in the occupied territories out of reach of Hezbollah’s missiles.”

He said the Zionists cannot tolerate such a high level of threats in confrontation with Hezbollah, which is why they have no motive for entering another war with Lebanon.

The deterrent rules that Hezbollah has created in the face of Israel have prevented the Zionist regime from taking any action against Lebanon, he added.

The Hezbollah official also touched on the situation in Syria, hailing the victories gained by the Damascus government and its allies.

Stressing the need for a political solution to the crisis in Syria, Sheikh Qassem denounced the US for obstructing the political process.

On December 1, Hezbollah released a video, warning that if the Israeli regime makes any act of aggression against the Arab country, it would regret it.

The video shows Hezbollah Secretary General Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, warning that any aggression on Lebanon would definitely be responded to.

It also shows a number of Israeli sites such as military bases, nuclear sites, the Israeli military headquarters in Tel Aviv, and the Hezbollah missiles.

In a similar warning earlier in November, Nasrallah had said that the Lebanese resistance movement will retaliate against any Israeli attack or air raid on the Arab country.