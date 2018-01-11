White House ‘Deeply Concerned’ By Iran Crackdown On Citizens

The Trump Administration is deeply concerned by reports that the Iranian regime has imprisoned thousands of ‎Iranian citizens in the past week for engaging in peaceful protests, the White House said in a Wednesday press statement.

“Further reports that the regime has tortured or killed some of these demonstrators while in detention are even more disturbing. We will not remain silent as the Iranian dictatorship represses the basic rights of its citizens and will hold Iran’s leaders accountable for any violations,” the White House said in the press release.

According to the White House, the protesters in Iran are expressing legitimate grievances, including demanding an end to their government’s oppression, corruption, and waste of national resources on military adventurism.

“Iran’s regime claims to support democracy, but when its own people express their aspirations for better lives and an end to injustice, it once again shows its true brutal nature,” the White House said, adding, ” The United States calls for the immediate release of all political prisoners in Iran, including the victims of the most recent crackdown.”