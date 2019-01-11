US Media Outlet Doctors Trump’s Face As He Speaks – OpEd

By MINA

A Seattle Q13 Fox employee has been placed on leave after a disturbing “deepfake” video of President Trump aired during his national address on border security this week, according to mynorthwest.com.

In addition to dialing up the orange to oompa-loompa proportions, somehow the TV station was able to manipulate Trump on the fly to show him creepily sticking his tongue out at viewers.

That comparison reveals the Q13 video creating a loop of the President licking his lips — making it seem bizarre and unbalanced — it also seems that someone distorted the President’s face and my have added an orange tone to his skin -mynorthwest.com

In a statement to MyNorthWest, Q13’s news director said “We are investigating this to determine what happened,” adding “This does not meet our editorial standards and we regret if it is seen as portraying the President in a negative light. The editor responsible for editing the footage is being placed on leave while we investigate further.”

The most disturbing part of the prank is that Trump’s speech was manipulated in real time – a technological feat known as “Deep Fakes” – a convincing computer generated manipulation which can produce an almost believable impersonation of an individual.

Most recently Nvidia showcased an AI algorithm that can create realistic looking photos of people who don’t exist.

And in China, state-run Xinhua news agency has rolled out an AI anchor which is disturbingly lifelike. “AI anchors have officially become members of the Xinhua News Agency reporting team,” said the agency, adding “They will work with other anchors to bring you authoritative, timely and accurate news information in both Chinese and English.”

The new AI anchors, launched by Xinhua and Beijing-based search engine operator Sogou during the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, can deliver the news with “the same effect” as human anchors because the machine learning programme is able to synthesise realistic-looking speech, lip movements and facial expressions, according to a Xinhua news report on Wednesday. -SCMP

We wonder if the MSM will give their Seattle comrades a pass for doctoring the Trump video, unlike the treatment received by Infowars editor Paul Joseph Watson, who was falsely accused of doctoring footage of CNN’s Jim Acosta pushing a White House intern.