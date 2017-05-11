Ron Paul. Photo by David Carlyon, Wikipedia Commons.Ron Paul. Photo by David Carlyon, Wikipedia Commons.

Ron Paul: Trump Is Making Good Diplomatic Progress With Russia – OpEd

It’s always important from the standpoint of peace that America and Russia, two major nuclear powers, continue to practice diplomacy.

The 20th century, with hundreds of millions dead as a result of government wars, provides us all with valuable lessons on the importance of diplomacy.

Below, I discuss the recent meeting with Trump and Lavrov, the accusations of Russia interference with our election, the Comey firing, and the safe zones that that are being set up in Syria:

