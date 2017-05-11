South Korea's Moon Jae-In. Photo Credit: VOA, Wikipedia Commons.South Korea's Moon Jae-In. Photo Credit: VOA, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Trump Calls South Korea’s Moon Jae-in On Election Victory

Eurasia Review 0 Comment , , , , , ,

By

US President Donald J. Trump spoke Wednesday with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea to congratulate him and the Korean people “on his great election victory and their peaceful, democratic transition of power,” according to the White House.

In a statement, the White House said President Trump and President Moon agreed to continue to strengthen the United States-South Korea alliance and to deepen the enduring friendship between the two countries.

President Trump said he looks forward to working with President Moon and invited him to visit Washington at an early date. President Moon accepted the invitation, the White House said.

You May Also Like

President Barack Obama and President Xi Jinping of China hold a press conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov. 12, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

US And China: A Tale Of Contradictions – OpEd

IDN 0
Macedonia's Nikola Gruevski. Photo by Ристе Павлоски, Wikipedia Commons.

Elections Have Left Macedonia Dangerously Adrift – OpEd

Balkan Insight 0
Donald Trump. Photo by Michael Vadon, Wikimedia Commons.

Trump Statement On Meeting With US Intelligence Officials

US President–elect Donald J. Trump 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please Support Eurasia Review

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE