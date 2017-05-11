Trump Calls South Korea’s Moon Jae-in On Election Victory

US President Donald J. Trump spoke Wednesday with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea to congratulate him and the Korean people “on his great election victory and their peaceful, democratic transition of power,” according to the White House.

In a statement, the White House said President Trump and President Moon agreed to continue to strengthen the United States-South Korea alliance and to deepen the enduring friendship between the two countries.

President Trump said he looks forward to working with President Moon and invited him to visit Washington at an early date. President Moon accepted the invitation, the White House said.