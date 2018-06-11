ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, June 11, 2018
Location of Syria. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Syrian Army, Hezbollah Seize More Areas From Islamic State

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Hezbollah liberated more areas from the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) this week in the Badiya Al-Sham region, Al-Masdar News reports.

Backed by heavy airstrikes, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah were able to advance at the Qasra Al-Saqiyah area after a short battle with the Islamic State militants.

The Syrian Army and Hezbollah liberated Qasra Al-Saqiyah and advanced another 7km west towards the Khirbat Al-Ambashi region.

Furthermore, the Syrian Army and Hezbollah reportedly also advanced another 10km from the Al-Zalaf area to the large hills of Taloul Al-Safa

The Syrian Army’s offensive in the Badiya Al-Sham region was briefly halted on Friday after the Islamic State launched a powerful attack on the strategic border-city of Albukamal; it would ultimately fail after several hours.


