Sri Lanka: Government To Implement Death Penalty For Drug Dealers

By Eurasia Review

The Sri Lanka government has taken a decision to implement the death sentence for drug offenders who were found guilty by the court of law.

This decision has been taken unanimously at the weekly meeting of Cabinet Ministers, the Minister of Buddhasasana Gamini Jayawickrama Perera revealed Wednesday.

Holding a media conference this afternoon, the minister further said that the President has given instructions to Minister of Justice Thalatha Athukorala to take necessary steps to implement this decision.