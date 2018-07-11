ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, July 11, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Sri Lanka. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Location of Sri Lanka. Source: CIA World Factbook.

1 Social Issues 

Sri Lanka: Government To Implement Death Penalty For Drug Dealers

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

The Sri Lanka government has taken a decision to implement the death sentence for drug offenders who were found guilty by the court of law.

This decision has been taken unanimously at the weekly meeting of Cabinet Ministers, the Minister of Buddhasasana Gamini Jayawickrama Perera revealed Wednesday.

Holding a media conference this afternoon, the minister further said that the President has given instructions to Minister of Justice Thalatha Athukorala to take necessary steps to implement this decision.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

We need your help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE