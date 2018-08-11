Iranian President’s Chief Of Staff Meets Erdogan In Ankara

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian president’s Chief of Staff, Mahmoud Vaezi, held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on a range of issues, including ways to offset the US sanctions against the two neighboring countries.

In the meeting held in the Turkish capital on Thursday night, Vaezi discussed the latest developments surrounding the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) after the US withdrawal from the deal and Washington’s new sanctions.

He also briefed the Turkish president on Iran’s stance against the measures and highlighted the Islamic Republic’s determination to resist until the US regrets it.

During the session, Vaezi also handed over Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s written message to Erdogan.

Erdogan, for his part, hailed the message and said Ankara is resolved to boost cooperation and bilateral relations with Tehran in various areas.

In his one-day visit to Turkey, the Iranian president’s chief of staff held separate meetings with the county’s high-ranking officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Iran and Turkey have ramped up efforts in recent years to boost bilateral trade, setting a $30-billion annual trade target and signing several agreements to enhance cooperation in various areas.

Turkey is one of Iran’s major trading partners in the region which has come under pressure from Washington to stop working with Tehran under a fresh wave of US anti-Iran sanctions.

Turkey has emphasized that the US demands to stop purchasing oil and gas from Iran would go unheeded by Ankara.

In comments on June 27, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said, “The decisions taken by the United States on this issue are not binding for us,” adding that Turkey would only fall in line behind a United Nations resolution to the same effect.