Syrian Army Strengthens Positions In Aleppo

By Fars News Agency

The Syrian army dispatched fresh military convoys to its positions in Western Aleppo after the terrorists continued offensives against the army in the region.

Field sources reported on Thursday that the Syrian army has sent a military convoy, consisting of forces and equipment, to the town of al-Hazer in Southwestern Aleppo.

They referred to the recent intensified attacks launched by the terrorists against the army points in Western Aleppo, saying that a large number of Syrian army forces have been sent to Northern Syria, including Jabal Azan, after the end of military operations in the Southern parts of the country.

Meantime, the Syrian army’s artillery and missile units returned fire to the terrorists in the towns of Jazraya and Zamar in Southern Aleppo after their missile strikes against Share’ al-Nil district in Aleppo city and Talat al-Raham and al-Mahabah regions in the South.

The army also launched artillery and missile attacks on terrorists’ positions and moves in the towns of Kafr Hamara and nearby areas as well as al-Bahouth al-Lamiyeh region in Western Aleppo, inflicting casualties on the militants.

In a relevant development on Tuesday, the army’s artillery and missile units responded to the terrorists’ truce violation and pounded their positions in Jam’iyat al-Zahra and al-Raymoun region near Aleppo.

Other artillery units pounded terrorists’ movements in the small towns of Jazraya and Zamar in Southern Aleppo, inflicting major losses on the militants.

Abdul Khaliq Jiro, a notorious field commander of the terrorists, was killed in a bomb blast during an attempt to infiltrate into the Syrian Army positions in Western Aleppo.

Jiro was killed in the blast while trying to prevail over the army positions.