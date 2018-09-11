Bahrain To Hold Parliament Vote In November

By Arab News

Bahrain’s King Hamad has set a November 24 date for Bahrain’s parliamentary elections, after issuing a Royal Order No. 36 of 2018 concerning the date of election and nomination for membership of the Council of Representatives.

The first article of the decree states that: “Voters whose names are listed in the voter lists, in accordance with the provisions of Decree Law No. (14) for the year 2002 on the exercise of political rights, are invited to attend the polling stations for the election of members of the House of Representatives on Saturday, Nov. 24 2018 from 8 am to 8 pm, and in cases where reelection is required, the Saturday Saturday, 1 December 2018, will be held from 8 am to 8 pm. Elections will be held at Bahraini embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions abroad on Tuesday, Nov. 20 2018 and in the event of a re-election, it will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 27 2018.”

Article 2 states that “the nomination for membership of the House of Representatives shall open from Wednesday, Oct. 17 until Sunday, Oct. 21. Applications for candidacy in the various electoral districts shall be submitted to the relevant committees.”

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Monday, King Hamad stressed keenness to continue to develop the political and democratic life in the Kingdom, highlighting the importance of the next stage in the national march of action.

He said the forthcoming parliamentary election will write a new chapter of the march of democratic development and a new start in which the National Action Charter was laid down and launched by the reform project.

The king reiterated his firm determination to continue to preserve the democratic gains, expressing pride and honor in the role and contributions of the legislative authority.

The Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, Sheikh Khalid Bin Ali Al-Khalifa, affirmed that the upcoming elections for the fifth legislative term are the “impetus for further development and enhancing the democratic gains in light of the comprehensive development renaissance.”

Meanwhile, King Hamad issued Decree No. (44) of 2018 to set up a general committee for vote counting.