De Blasio Violates Constitution – OpEd

William Donohue 0 Comments

By

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio violated the United States Constitution when he held political rallies in four Brooklyn churches. According to the New York Post, he went to the churches “to stump for Zellnor Myrie, who’s running against state Sen. Jesse Hamilton” from Crown Heights. In doing so, de Blasio blatantly crossed church and state lines.

Some will say that it is okay for the mayor to do so because the churches he attended were populated by African Americans. But the Constitution does not make exceptions for people of any ethnicity or race: it applies equally to everyone.

If a pro-life Republican campaigned in a Catholic church—even if it was in a predominately black Catholic church—the alarms would be sounded by every media outlet in the New York area. Cutting de Blasio slack for disrespecting the First Amendment cannot be justified.


William Donohue is the current president of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights in the United States, and has held that position since 1993.

