Tuesday, September 11, 2018
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano. Photo Credit: IAEA

IAEA Again Confirms Iran’s Compliance With JCPOA

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano once again verified Iran’s full commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the multilateral agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

In an introductory statement to a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, Amano said his report on verification and monitoring in the Islamic Republic of Iran in light of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231 (2015) covers relevant activities of the IAEA in Iran in the last few months.

“Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments,” he added.

“The Agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement. Evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities in Iran continue,” Amano noted.

The IAEA is responsible for monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities as per the nuclear deal and should also help Iran develop its nuclear energy program.

On May 8, the US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the JCPOA, which was achieved in Vienna in 2015 after years of negotiations among Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany).


