Patriarch Kirill Dedicates New Church Of The Holy Martyr Tatiana In Kogalym

By Eurasia Review

His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia held a service to dedicate the Church of the Holy Martyr Tatiana in Kogalym, Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District – Yugra, on Sunday. The construction of the new church was funded by the LUKOIL Charitable Foundation, while the design and survey work was financed as part of a cooperation agreement between LUKOIL and the region’s government. ​

His Holiness Patriarch Kirill delivered a primatial address and bestowed a miraculous reliquary with relics of Saint Tatiana upon the newly dedicated temple. The relics had been donated earlier by the Roman Catholic Church in honor of the Russian Orthodox Church.

For assistance in the construction of the Church of the Holy Martyr Tatiana the President of PJSC LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov was awarded the Order of Glory and Honor of the third degree, Vice-President of PJSC LUKOIL, General Director of “LUKOIL-Western Siberia” Sergey Kochkurov and several other employees of the Company were awarded Patriarchal letters.

“With the award of the Order of Glory and Honor of the third degree, Vagit Alekperov becomes a full custodian of this highest order of the Russian Orthodox Church. There are very few such people in our country,” – His Holiness Patriarch Kirill said.

“Your Holiness, I am happy to receive such a high award. I am confident that today all the thousands of LUKOIL personnel have been honored to receive this award. A unique temple in Kogalym was built according to your will,” – said the President of PJSC” LUKOIL “Vagit Alekperov.

After the service, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia paid a visit to the mission of the Puhtitsa stauropegic Convent of Dormition and viewed a commemorative pillar in honor of the dedication of the convent by the Primate of the Orthodox Church of Russia, Alexis II, in September of 1998.

His Holiness also visited Kogalym’s integrated social-security center providing healthcare and rehabilitation services to welfare beneficiaries as part of 29 inhouse-developed programs. In 2017, assistance was provided to 7,275 people.