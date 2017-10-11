East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

1 World News 

Qatar Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Eurasia Review 0 Comment , , , ,

By

Qatar has strongly denounced and condemned the storming of hundreds of settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the act as a dangerous violation and another provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.

The statement warned of the repercussions of the repetitive Israeli violations in Al Aqsa Mosque, and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility and immediately stop these actions.

Enjoy the article?

Did you find this article informative? Please consider contributing to Eurasia Review, as we are truly independent and do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.


 

You May Also Like

Flags of Israel and United States

How Did Moving US Embassy Become Lesser Of Two Evils? – OpEd

Palestine Chronicle 0
Flag of Iran. Photo by Farzaaaad2000, Wikipedia Commons.

WMD Deja-Vu: Iran Replaces Iraq

RT 0

US Cuts Funds To UNESCO After Palestinian Vote

VOA 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

We Need Your Support

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE