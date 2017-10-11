Qatar Condemns Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Qatar has strongly denounced and condemned the storming of hundreds of settlers into Al-Aqsa Mosque.
In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the act as a dangerous violation and another provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world.
The statement warned of the repercussions of the repetitive Israeli violations in Al Aqsa Mosque, and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility and immediately stop these actions.
