ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flag of Romania

Flag of Romania

1 World News 

Romania: Government Suffers New Blow As EU Minister Resigns

Balkan Insight 0 Comments

By

By Ana Maria Luca

Romania’s EU Affairs minister and coordinator of the EU Council presidency preparations resigned after a cabinet meeting, the country’s government confirmed on Saturday.

Romanian Minister Delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu handed in his resignation less than two months before his country is set to take over the European Council six-month rotating presidency on January 1, 2019, ahead of Brexit and the European elections.

According to various government sources who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity on Saturday, Negrescu resigned after a very tense cabinet meeting on Friday where ministers discussed how ready Romania is to handle the EU Council Presidency.

Romania is to take over the EU presidency from Austria.

Negrescu was in charge of coordinating the EU Council presidency preparations. He could not be reached for comment.

Minister for European Funds Rovana Plumb confirmed Negrescu’s move for news channel Digi 24 on Saturday.

“I understand that this resignation has happened. Yesterday, during the government meeting I spoke to Mr. Negrescu, we talked about how ready we are in principle to take over the EU Council presidency,” she said.

Finance minister Eugen Teodorovici also confirmed Negrescu’s move. “It’s an act I do not understand. To do this when you have a unique chance to coordinate such a presidency reveals political immaturity, he said on Saturday.

Negrescu, 33, was appointed as the Minister Delegate for European Affairs under the Romanian Foreign Ministry in June 2017. He was an MEP during 2014-2017.

He is a member of the ruling Social Democrat Party and also the national coordinator of the Romanian network of the European Socialist Party.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Balkan Insight

Balkan Insight

The Balkan Insight (fornerkt the Balkin Investigative Reporting Network, BIRN) is a close group of editors and trainers that enables journalists in the region to produce in-depth analytical and investigative journalism on complex political, economic and social themes. BIRN emerged from the Balkan programme of the Institute for War & Peace Reporting, IWPR, in 2005. The original IWPR Balkans team was mandated to localise that programme and make it sustainable, in light of changing realities in the region and the maturity of the IWPR intervention. Since then, its work in publishing, media training and public debate activities has become synonymous with quality, reliability and impartiality. A fully-independent and local network, it is now developing as an efficient and self-sustainable regional institution to enhance the capacity for journalism that pushes for public debate on European-oriented political and economic reform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE

Notice: Undefined variable: font_family in /home/eurasiar_bak/public_html/wp-content/plugins/gdpr-cookie-compliance/moove-modules.php on line 282