Sri Lanka's Mahinda Rajapakse. Photo by Nader Daoud, Wikipedia Commons.

Sri Lanka: PM Rajapaksa Says ‘People Should Uphold My Decision’

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday said that the people should be given an opportunity to uphold his decision to change the present political scenario.

“I believe that my decision to change the present political scenario should be tried in the court of the people. They should decide whether my decision is right or wrong,” the Prime Minister added.

He said that his government will receive an impetus to reverse the country’s course from anarchy, if people approve his decision to change the present political setting.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the book launch titled Sri Lanka Arthikaye Thewasarak Pragathiya Saha Agathiya authored by International Trade and Investment Promotion Minister Bandula Gunawardena at the Hector Kobbekaduwa Agrarian Research and Training Institute yesterday.

Rajapaksa said that he was called upon to accept the country at this crucial juncture as the country was heading towards anarchy and the country’s assets were being sold for a song.

“There won’t be a country, if I refused this proposal and excised restraint”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister added that the country’s assets would have been sold for a song to foreign countries, if he had waited without accepting this proposal to take over the country.


