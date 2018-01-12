Sabahudin Hadžialic Publishes New Book “World As Global Sin”

By completing the trilogy of scientific essays published and presented in the United States, Professor from the BH and EU Universities, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sabahudin Hadžialic written a new book of scientific essays in English language “World As Global Sin”. The collection of essays were published by Eurasia Review.

Editors of the edition are Robert Duncan, Editor in Chief of Eurasia Review and Peter Tase, journalist and lecturer from the US universities and Nizar Sartawi, a Jordanian lecturer, writer and translator. Besides them, reviews have been done by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Swaleha Sindhi, a professor and lecturer from India and a publicist and writer Ladislav Babić from Croatia (reviews, along with the editors’ words, can be read here).

The first copies of this book, just as it was the case with the previously published books in USA — “Bosnia and Herzegovina and the XXI century” in 2014, and “South East Europe at the Edge of Civilization” in 2016 — will be handed over to the library of the International University Travnik after the promotion of a book that is planned at for the start of the summer semester, in March 2018.

Promotions of the book are, also, during 2018, planed at EU Universities at which Prof. Sabahudin Hadžialić teaches modules at the MA studies.