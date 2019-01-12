Yemen Launches Drone Attack On Saudi Positions In Asir

By Tasnim News Agency

The Yemeni Army and Popular Committee forces flew a combat drone to strike Saudi military camps in the border region of Asir.

The Arabic-language al-Masirah TV reported that a Yemeni ‘Qasif K-2’ strike drone attacked the Saudi strongholds in Asir.

A number of Saudi military commanders also came under attack in the operation, it added.

A Yemeni military source said the drone attack was carried out after a precise reconnaissance mission to locate the targets, adding that the Saudi enemies have suffered casualties in the operation.

People of Yemen have been under attacks by a Saudi-led military coalition for almost four years.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Over 15,000 Yemenis, including hundreds of women and children, have died in the deadly military campaign.