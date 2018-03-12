Monday, March 12, 2018
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Mindanao in the Philippines. Source: Wikipedia Commons.

Location of Mindanao in the Philippines. Source: Wikipedia Commons.
1 Religion Social Issues 

Philippines: Muslim Region Gets Vice Governor For Christians

UCAN 0 Comments

By

By Bong Sarmiento

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has named a deputy governor for Christians, a first in the predominantly Muslim territory.

Regional governor Mujiv Hataman said the new post would ensure that the voices of minority Christians would be heard.

“We will ensure to hear the sentiments and condition of the people so we can address their needs,” said Edgardo Ramirez, who took office as deputy governor on March 1.

Ramirez, a known human rights activist and radio broadcaster, said he would promote inter-religious understanding between Muslims and Christians in the region.

The autonomous region, which comprises five provinces, has a population of about four million — around ten percent are Christians.

Ramirez said among his priorities as deputy governor is to gather socio-economic and demographic profiles of non-Muslims to help policy makers formulate development plans for the area.

UCAN

UCAN

UCA News reports about the Catholic Church and subjects of interest to the Church in Asia. Through a daily service, UCA News covers lay activities, social work, protests, conflicts and stories on the faith lives of the millions of Catholics in Asia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please consider helping ...

 

We hate begging, but you should know that Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

CLOSE