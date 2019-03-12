ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Location of Latvia. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Location of Latvia. Source: CIA World Factbook.

1 Opinion 

Ādaži Military Base Is Again Center Of Scandal – OpEd

Viktors Domburs 0 Comments

By

Residents of nearby villages express anger with what is going on in the soldier canteen on the Ādaži Military Base. One of the local employee in the interview for the Latvian TV channel said (https://skaties.lv/beztabu/no-adazu-militaras-bazes-ednicas-tukstosiem-plastmasas-edamriku-noklust-apkarteja-vide-sasutusi-kareive/) that sometimes the soldiers are given disposable tableware mainly made of plastic. She considers it not only unaesthetic, but also it harms public health and the environment.

Latvian journalists had coordinated the visit to the base with the Ministry of Defence and went to the military facility where the NATO’s multinational EFP battlegroup is deployed.

The commandant of the base admitted the fact that two thousand soldiers in Ādaži have to eat with the help of plastic cutlery.

He noted that such situation is typical when there are more than three thousand soldiers have their meal during large scale military exercises.

According to simple calculations, even within two weeks after lunch the amount of used plastic is impressive. Namely, 28 thousand spoons, forks and knives and another 28 thousand cardboard plates and glasses.

A Environmental Protection Service representative, Maruta Bukleviča, reminded that it takes plastic an average of 450 years to decompose, and there is also a kind of plastic that remains for centuries.

Military authorities give explanation that does not suit local population. It turned out that “the washing machine can’t cope with such amount of tableware.”

Considering the funds allocated for base infrastructure modernizing, it sounds ridiculous. Most likely the Ministry of Defence, as well as NATO command representatives do not care of state of environment in Latvia at all. Thanks to ordinary people who are not indifferent to their country, locals are aware of such inappropriate behaviour of foreign military guests.


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Viktors Domburs

Viktors Domburs

Viktors Domburs is an engineer, born in Latvia, and now lives in the United Kingdom.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CLOSE

Please .... help

 

       Your contributions help keep Eurasia Review up and running. We do not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization.

       We are truly independent.

       Please consider donating today. Click here to donate:


 

CLOSE