Why Ilhan Omar Makes Us Grateful For Spring Training – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

By Leesa K. Donner*

Welcome to political spring training, where new players have an opportunity to try out techniques to ascertain what works and what doesn’t. A pitcher might attempt a new release point or change his mechanics ever so slightly. But sometimes these tweaks lead to a hanging curve sitting right over the plate. And that seems to be the case with Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

As you hear the unmistakable crack of the bat that sends the baseball hundreds of feet over the fence, you look up to see just who this rookie is on the mound. Why, it’s the U.S. representative from Minnesota and the new poster child for free speech. How is it that Omar gets top billing for freedom of speech? Perhaps it is because the more she opens her mouth, the bigger the hole she digs for herself and her party.

Rep. Omar is challenging another rookie congresswoman (namely, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) to be most-likely-to-open-mouth-and-insert-foot. The comments, the lies, the disingenuous vitriol are all classic examples of what not to do if you’re in the major leagues and expect to survive a long, 162-game season.

The First Inning

Omar is a Somali-American Muslim recently elected to the 116th Congress. She began her tenure in the Swamp by taking a swipe at Jewish people. What we have here is a scenario where Democrats have a Muslim on their team, and yet they seem startled she is anti-Semitic. So, the veteran players try to correct, cover-up and amend Ms. Omar’s fat pitch. When that doesn’t work, they try again. While the party leadership on the Hill attempted to tamp down rising agitation by those of Jewish heritage who identify as Democrats, Omar struck again. This time in response to some long-lost words on tape that were unearthed by Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta.

Alberta took the Honorable Ms. Omar long and deep on the hope-y, change-y feel-good stuff of former President Barack Obama. Far from toeing the usual Dem line that Obama was a superior president, Omar made a barely veiled critique of the former commander-in-chief. She opined, “We don’t want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile.” But the breathtaking element of this entire debacle isn’t that a Muslim congresswoman is more than a bit critical where Obama is concerned. The issue is that she then tried to fib her way out of it – only to be tattooed again:

Exhibit A of how politicians use the media as a straw man to avoid owning what they said.



Your tape…supports what I wrote 100%. So does my longer tape. It's beyond dispute.



Next time, a phone call from your office before the Twitter ambush would be appreciated. https://t.co/eb2grgn5Cd — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) March 8, 2019

This Democratic rookie pitcher has now used her position to violate Will Rogers’ maxim to “never miss a good chance to shut up.” This seems like an excellent time for the manager to hustle out to the mound for a pitching change.

The Closer

In the movie Major League, you have perhaps the grandest entrance of a closer ever to be captured on celluloid. The unforgettable Ricky Vaughn struts up to the pitcher’s mound to the strains of The Troggs’ classic “Wild Thing,” and the crowd goes, well, wild. Just who is the closer who’s come to bail Ms. Omar out? Why, it’s David Duke – yes, the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Duke came to Omar’s rescue, calling her “the most important Member of the US Congress!”

Yes, thanks be to God for the First Amendment.

Is there anyone out there who remembers spring training a couple of years ago, when Mr. Duke offered his endorsement to then-candidate Trump? Well, the media had a field day with that one, beating Mr. Trump over the head with a 40-ounce Ruthian-sized Louisville Slugger. The press went “Wild Thing” on Trump, demanding that he “disavow” Mr. Duke – over and over and over.

So, where oh where is the call for the Minnesota freshman to reject Duke’s endorsement? Is that silence we hear in the stands? The advocacy media can try to ignore and make excuses for Ms. Omar but with the end of spring training only weeks away, and Omar already having made the Democratic team, there’s precious little the Dems can do to keep this freshman from taking the mound.

Yep, the start of the baseball season is a beautiful thing when the other team is comprised of rookies like Omar.

Batter up!

*About the author: Leesa K. Donner is Editor-in-Chief of LibertyNation.com. A widely published columnist, Leesa previously worked in the broadcast news industry as a television news anchor, reporter, and producer at NBC, CBS and Fox affiliates in Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and Washington, DC. She is the author of “Free At Last: A Life-Changing Journey through the Gospel of Luke.”

Source: This article was published at LibertyNation.com