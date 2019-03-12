Yemeni Forces Fire Ballistic Missiles In Saudi Positions In Hajjah

By Al Bawaba News

The forces of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees, in a retaliatory attack against the Saudi-led coalition, fired several domestically made ballistic missile at Saudi-led troops in the northwestern province of Hajjah.

In Midi District of the province, the missile force fired a Badr P-1 ballistic missile at gatherings of Saudi-backed mercenaries, killing and injuring tens of them, a military source, speaking on condition anonymity, told Saba news agency on Monday.

The army also fired two Zilzal-2 missiles at a camp in al-Nar mountain range, east of Harad, in the same province.

The attacks against the Saudi-led forces came in retaliation for the continued massacre of civilians and destruction of Yemen’s infrastructure by the coalition led by the Riyadh regime.

It came after Saudi warplanes attacked and destroyed a house full of hiding civilians in Hajjah on Sunday, killing at least 21 civilians within. Locals say the victims were 20 women and a child.

Tribesmen familiar with the situation said that the house, in Tallan village, was commonly used by the women in the village to hide during clashes in the area.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for more than three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

The Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights announced in a statement on March 25 that the war had left 600,000 civilians dead and injured until then. The war and the accompanying blockade have also caused famine across Yemen.