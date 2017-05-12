Alice Cooper. Photo by Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia Commons.Alice Cooper. Photo by Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia Commons.

1 Entertainment 

Alice Cooper Announces New Album, ‘Paranormal’

PanARMENIAN 0 Comment ,

By

Alice Cooper has announced his first new album in six years, Gigwise reveals.

The shock-horror rock star, who’s been known to spray blood on his audiences, will release a 12-track album of new material.

The album, which will be called Paranormal, will be released in July, and will be followed by an extensive world tour. It is the first record since Cooper signed with the record label, earMusic.

Recorded in Nashville, the album will be a follow up to ‘Welcome to My Nightmare’ which saw Cooper tour with a special Halloween show. The follow up has long been predicted, with fans speculating about Cooper’s plans for a stage show to alongside the record.

Alice Cooper’s shows are famous for their theatrical elements, and in the past have included everything from guillotines, to electric chairs, snakes, and duelling swords.

The album was compiled with Cooper’s long-time collaborator, Bob Ezrin, who has also worked with the likes of Lou Reed, Kiss, and Pink Floyd.

Collaborators on the album include special guest appearances from U2’s Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

You May Also Like

George Michael. Photo by Frantogian, Wikipedia Commons

George Michael Dies At 53

MINA 0
Roger Waters. Photo by Alterna2, Wikipedia Commons.

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Announces 2017 North American Tour

PanARMENIAN 0
Tyrese Gibson. Photo by Gage Skidmore, Wikipedia Commons.

US Singer Tyrese Dreams Of Visiting The Pyramids

Arab News 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CLOSE

Please Support Eurasia Review

 

Eurasia Review does not receive financial support from any institution, corporation or organization. We are truly independent.

Your contributions allow Eurasia Review to continue operating. Please consider donating today.


 

Signup for Eurasia Review's FREE newsletter

Eurasia Review
CLOSE