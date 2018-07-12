Syrian Jets Bomb Islamic State Near Golan Heights

By PanARMENIAN

The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) carried out a number of airstrikes in the southwestern corner of Syria on Wednesday, July 11 morning, hitting several Islamic State (IS) targets in the process, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a military report from Daraa, the Syrian Air Force repeatedly bombed the Islamic State affiliate “Jaysh Khaled bin Walid” in the Yarmouk Basin region, which is located near the border of the Golan Heights.

The Syrian airstrikes specifically targeted the militant group’s positions near the towns of Tafas and Nawa in western Daraa.

The airstrikes over the Yarmouk Basin region mark the second time in July that the Syrian Air Force has targeted this area.

Previously, the Syrian Air Force had not targeted the Yarmouk Basin region since it was controlled by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in 2014.

With the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies closing in on Daraa city, the SyAAF has begun shifting their attention to the large Islamic State pocket near the border of the occupied Golan Heights.